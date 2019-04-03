App
Current Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Some people had gathered here with sole purpose of Modi hatao': PM Modi targets Opposition at Kolkata rally

Modi also accused the Congress of trying to destabilise the nation and playing with national security

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Addressing a rally at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3 took a dig at the United India Opposition rally, saying leaders from various states had com together with just one purpose — to dethrone Modi.

"Some people had said 'Modi hatao' from here some months ago. They had abused Modi, and they had gathered everyone from different states, just to say 'Modi hatao'," the PM said.

The PM was referring to the January 19 rally in Kolkata, where leaders from over a dozen opposition parties came together to put up a united fight in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"What crime has Modi committed? Is it a crime to provide homes to the poor? And if it is a crime, then I have committed that crime," Modi said.

Earlier during his speech, in another apparent dig at the Opposition rally, Modi said he had not seen a bigger crowd before at the venue.

"If the political pundits of this nation want to guess what will happen on May 23, they can estimate what will happen by looking at the wave (of support for BJP) in West Bengal," Modi said.

Targeting the Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "committing the sin of asking evidence of surgical strikes", Modi accused the Opposition of "letting down the Armed Forces".

"Tell me, who was asking evidence of air strike? Who was doubting air strike? Who was letting down the Armed Forces? Who called 'Mission Shakti' a drama? Didi and her friends are talking in anti-national voices because their chair is shaking," Modi said.

Modi also accused the Congress of trying to destabilise the nation and playing with national security. "Congress is promising something that will help the terrorist bosses sitting in Pakistan," Modi said. The Prime Minister was referring to the Congress manifesto, which was released on April 2.

Drawing parallels with the government in Tripura, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in 2018, Modi said the BJP government will implement the 7th Pay Commission in West Bengal just as it did in Tripura.

"You have the opportunity to get rid of this culture of violence of the TMC and the Left," Modi said, adding that the "bua-bhatija" duo is looting the resources of West Bengal. Modi's reference was apparently directed towards Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, a Member of Parliament (MP).
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

