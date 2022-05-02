Soldier found carrying live grenade in check-in baggage at Srinagar Airport: Report

Representative image: Shutterstock

A live hand grenade was recovered from a soldier's baggage during the screening of check-in baggage at Srinagar International Airport, News agency ANI has reported on May 2.

As per the report, the soldier was a native of Tamil Nadu's Vellore and was going home on leave.



The screening staff alerted CRPF personnel on duty and a probe is underway, sources said.

(More details awaited)





