English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Soldier found carrying live grenade in check-in baggage at Srinagar Airport: Report

    As per the report, the soldier was a native of Tamil Nadu's Vellore and was going home on leave.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
    Representative image: Shutterstock

    Representative image: Shutterstock


    A live hand grenade was recovered from a soldier's baggage during the screening of check-in baggage at Srinagar International Airport, News agency ANI has reported on May 2.

    As per the report, the soldier was a native of Tamil Nadu's Vellore and was going home on leave.

    The screening staff alerted CRPF personnel on duty and a probe is underway, sources said.

    (More details awaited)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #grenade #India #Jammu & Kashmir
    first published: May 2, 2022 01:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.