Solar storm likely to hit Earth today. Know all about it

A storm originating from the Sun is likely to hit Earth on August 3, the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has cautioned.

The solar storm will be weak but satellite disruptions and power grid failures are likely, the agency said, according to The Independent.

Such conditions, known as geo-magnetic storms, occur when there are ejections of coronal mass -- tons of plasma with its embedded magnetic field -- from the Sun towards Earth.

The solar magnetic field "interacts strongly" with the Earth's "oppositely oriented magnetic field", according to NASA.

"The Earth's magnetic field is then peeled open like an onion allowing energetic solar wind particles to stream down the field lines to hit the atmosphere over the poles," the American space agency said. "At the Earth's surface a magnetic storm is seen as a rapid drop in the Earth's magnetic field strength."

When geo-magnetic storms occur, there is local heating in Earth's upper atmosphere.