    Solar storm likely to hit Earth today. Know all about it

    The solar storm will be weak but satellite disruptions and power grid failures are likely.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
    A coronal mass ejection erupts from the Sun. (Representational image)

    A storm originating from the Sun is likely to hit Earth on August 3, the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has cautioned.

    The solar storm will be weak but satellite disruptions and power grid failures are likely, the agency said, according to The Independent.

    Such conditions, known as geo-magnetic storms, occur when there are ejections of coronal mass -- tons of plasma with its embedded magnetic field -- from the Sun towards Earth.

    The solar magnetic field "interacts strongly" with the Earth's "oppositely oriented magnetic field", according to NASA.

    "The Earth's magnetic field is then peeled open like an onion allowing energetic solar wind particles to stream down the field lines to hit the atmosphere over the poles," the American space agency said. "At the Earth's surface a magnetic storm is seen as a rapid drop in the Earth's magnetic field strength."

    When geo-magnetic storms occur, there is local heating in Earth's upper  atmosphere.


    "(This causes) extra drag on satellites in low-earth orbit,"according to NOAA. "The local heating also creates strong horizontal variations in the in the ionospheric density that can modify the path of radio signals and create errors in the positioning information provided by GPS."

    The occurrence causes disruptions in navigation systems and causes "harmful geomagnetic induced currents (GICs)" in the power grid and pipelines," it added.

    NASA has cautioned that solar activity is going beyond predictions even though the peak in the present solar cycle is yet to arrive.

    "Solar events will continue to increase as we near solar maximum in 2025, and our lives and technology on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space, will be impacted," it said in a blog post last week.


    Tags: #Earth #NASA #Sun
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:30 am
