Solar storm all set to hit earth today after 'dead sunspot' explosion | Watch

A geomagnetic storm is all set to hit the planet today and tomorrow as activity on the sun significantly ramped up leading to an explosion of a dead sunspot.

As the dead sunspot exploded on April 11, massive amounts of solar material was ejected towards the earth and was predicted to reach the surface on April 14. However, the storm has been classified as “G2 class” meaning the impact is not going to be damaging, NASA and others have predicted.

Sunspots pop up on the sun’s outer surface (corona) due to magnetism and can last between a few hours to a few months and are considered ‘dead’ when they start breaking apart. This particular sunspot that exploded was also presumed 'dead' until it suddenly burst. The solar material that was then set off from the surface is called a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME).

“A gorgeous filament eruption in the Earth-Strike Zone! NOAA and NASA solar storm prediction models indicate impact by mid-day April 14! Expect aurora down to mid-latitudes, sporadic disruptions of GPS reception and amateur radio propagation, especially on Earth's nightside!” space weather physicist Dr Tamitha Skov tweeted with a video of the sunspot explosion.

The storm headed towards the planet can damage high-latitude power systems, affect the power grid and spacecraft in orbit. The damage on the ground is unlikely to be serious. Power outages and radio signal disruptions are however likely in high altitude areas.

Geomagnetic storms however produce beautiful natural lights auroras that can be seen farther down south in mid-latitude areas in cities like New York, weather agencies and scientists have predicted.

The sun is currently at the start of a new 11-year solar cycle that is marked by intense flares and eruptions.