Watch: Thick blanket of snow covers parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have received fresh snowfall. Six flights from the Srinagar airport were cancelled on January 7 as visibility dropped.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district, tourists were stranded because of the heavy snowfall, news agency ANI reported. They were rescued by the police and officials from the disaster management authority.



#WATCH Snowfall at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir

Snowfall also occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. Battery car and helicopter services remain suspended, though the Yatra is underway.

Snowfall also occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra town, where the Vaishno Devi Shrine is situated. Helicopter and battery car services to the shrine have been suspended because of the weather.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for traffic for the third straight day because of snowfall and rain.

A thick blanket of snow was seen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector. A video showed Army officers using snow scooters to navigate the area. A forward post of the Indian Army in Kupwara sector was also covered in snow.



Army troops use snow scooters to move around their positions at a forward location near the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Jammu & Kashmir.



In Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir , vehicles out on the roads were covered in thick snow.

In Shimla, people were seen enjoying the fresh snow at The Mall.



Himachal Pradesh's Shimla was covered under a white blanket of snow.

In the plains, many states, including Delhi, received rainfall on Saturday. "Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated hailstorm has occurred over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan till 5.30 am," the India Meteorological Department said in a tweet.

The weather department added: "Light to Moderate Rainfall/Thunderstorm activity likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan till next 24 hours and subside thereafter."

Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in Garh Mukteshwar, Hapur, Gulaot and Siyana in Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said.