'Snow Moon' lights up the skies: significance of its name, when to watch

This picture taken on February 27, 2021 shows a view of the full "Snow Moon" in Iraq's southern city of Basra. (AFP)

February’s first full moon, nicknamed the 'Snow Moon', will be visible in the skies today after sunset today. The 'Snow Moon', as it is being widely called in the United States, will be visible in the sky till 10.26 pm IST, when it will be the most visible.

Mercury will be going farthest from the Sun, making it a morning star in several parts of the world.

The name was given by tribes in North America, who also call it 'Hunger Moon' due to scarcity of food and inability to hunt in the snowy conditions.

'Snow Moon' gets its unique name for several reasons. The Maine Farmers' Almanac began publishing Native American names for full Moons in the 1930s which came into use widely, according to NASA.

“According to this almanac, as the full Moon in February, the tribes of what is now the northeastern United States called this the Snow Moon or the Storm Moon because of the heavy snows that fall in this season. Bad weather and heavy snowstorms made hunting difficult, so this Moon was also called the Hunger Moon,” a NASA report says.

The ‘Snow Moon’ also coincides with Magh Puja – a traditional Buddhist festival celebrating a historical gathering between Lord Gautam Buddha and his first 1,250 disciples, NASA says. Magh is a month in the Hindu calendars as well. For Hindus, Magha is a month for austerity, performing acts of charity, and taking dips in holy rivers.

2022 will have 10 more full moons of which two of them will be supermoons.

The moon has a total of eight phases that include new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, third quarter, and waning crescent. This cycle repeats once every 29.5 days.