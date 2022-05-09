English
    Snake skin found in food from Kerala restaurant, officials shut eatery

    A Twitter user a shared a photo of the food ordered by a woman and her daughter from the eatery in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    Social media users expressed shock at the episode. (Image credit: @Tushar_KN/Twitter)

    Two customers in Kerala were recently served food packaged in a newspaper containing snake skin, prompting officials to temporarily shut down the erring outlet.

    Upon finding their order contaminated, the customers informed the police, who asked them to alert food safety officials about the incident, The Indian Express reported.

    Samples of their food were sent for tests to a laboratory.

    “Our preliminary finding is that the dead skin was in the newspaper used for packing the food," local food safety officer Arshitha Basheer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. "The porotta was packed in transparent paper and wrapped around with a newspaper."

    After the tests, the restaurant was inspected. Officials found that it had been operating in unclean conditions.

    "The kitchen did not have sufficient lighting and scrap was seen dumped outside," Basheer said. "The outlet was shut at once and a show cause notice served”.

    Social media users expressed shock at the episode.

    "I have lost the trust now to eat from outside," one person said in response to the tweet. "One of my favorite restaurant was raided by health dep (department) and found spoiled chicken with worms in large quantity."

    Another user suggested that people should avoid eating outside. Some others responded with emojis conveying disgust.



    Tags: #food #food safety #Kerala
    first published: May 9, 2022 11:49 am
