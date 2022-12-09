 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Small retailers, wholesalers are up in arms against pricing, discounts of online pharmacies: Here's why

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

They allege that the practice of selling medicines online is wrong, as these online pharmacies threaten the very existence of retailers. Also, they say, the online pharmacies are selling medicines at less than production price.

Small chemist retailers and wholesalers have told the Union government that they would go for a country-wide agitation if the government fails to rein in the predatory pricing and indiscriminate discounts being offered by online pharmacies.

A delegation of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) met Dr. V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, and requested action against the indiscriminate discounts being offered by corporate retail chains and online pharmacies.

The top AIOCD officials have complained to the government of open violation of the Drug Acts, Pharmacy Act, and medical practices ethics by online pharmacies, which was impacting small retailers, and wholesalers, across the country.

The delegation submitted a detailed memorandum with proof in the form of advertisements in the public domain of discount offers to the extent of below purchase price.

Huge discounts put retailers in trouble

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which regulates the prices of drugs, has fixed the trade margin at 16 percent on scheduled drugs and 20 percent for non-scheduled drugs for retailers.