Six out of every 10 people who died by suicide in 2020 had an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh: NCRB

Representative image/PTI

In 2020, 63 percent of those who died by suicide were reported to have an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh.

Overall, 153,052 suicides were reported in India during the pandemic hit, an increase of 10 percent over 2019.

About 32 percent of suicides or 49,270 people belonged to group that had an annual income between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

“This impact could possibly be as a result of the pandemic followed by the draconian total lockdown which affected the poor and the marginalised,” Johnson Thomas of Aasra, a Navi Mumbai based organisation and suicide prevention centre, said on high share of suicides among daily wage earners and people from the lower income groups.

“Unorganised labour and those who did not have secure jobs or small business were severely impacted, making their survival difficult and the subsequent toll on the economy hampered their chances of survival. People from such sectors, especially the marginalised, found it difficult as they did not have savings or support systems to back-up themselves during these harsh times,” he added.

With regards to high suicides among housewives, Thomas said, in addition to domestic violence, the lockdowns also possibly added pressure increasing unreasonable expectations and stress on women at home, as their share of work increased given more members of the family to attend, making it difficult for them.

In terms of professions, daily wage earners accounted for 37,666 of these deaths. Housewives reported 14.6 percent of the total or 22,374 suicides, followed by self-employed persons (11.3 percent) and professionals/salaried persons (9.7).

About 7 percent or 10,677 people involved in the farming sector committed suicide last year. Of these, 5,579 were farmers or cultivators and 5,098 were agricultural labourers.

Family Problems (33.6 percent) and illness (18 percent) were reported to be the major causes of suicides. Drug abuse/addiction (6 percent), marriage related issues (5 percent), love affairs (4.4 percent), bankruptcy or indebtedness (3.4 percent), unemployment (2.3 percent), failure in examination (1.4 percent), professional/career problem (1.2 percent) and poverty (1.2 percent) were other causes of suicides, the report noted.

Maharashtra reported the most -- 19,909, or 13 percent of all suicides in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,883), Madhya Pradesh (14,578), West Bengal (13,103) and Karnataka (12,259). These five states together accounted for 50 percent of all the suicides reported in the country.

The suicide rate (number of suicides per 100,000 population) in India was reported at 11.3 during 2020. Union territories and smaller states reported higher suicide rates with Andaman and Nicobar Islands reporting the highest (45), followed by Sikkim (42.5), Chhattisgarh (26.4), Puducherry (26.3) and Kerala (24.0).