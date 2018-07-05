App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Singapore watchdog says Grab-Uber deal hurts competition, proposes fines

The commission said on Thursday it proposed the fines because Uber and Grab carried out the transaction despite having anticipated potential competition concerns, leading to lesser competition in the sector in Singapore.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Singapore's anti-trust body proposed fines on Grab and Uber Technologies and warned it may have to unwind the two ride-hailing firms' merger as the deal substantially lessened competition.

Uber sold its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab in March in exchange for a stake in the Singapore-based firm, marking the US firm's second-biggest retreat from an Asian market.

But the deal has invited regulatory scrutiny in the region, with the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), in a rare move, launching a probe into the deal, days after the transaction was announced.

The commission said on Thursday it proposed the fines because Uber and Grab carried out the transaction despite having anticipated potential competition concerns, leading to lesser competition in the sector in Singapore.

related news

This is the first time the commission will impose fines on a merger transaction. The CCCS said it will consider the companies' representations before it finalises the actual amount of fines.

Grab and Uber did not have an immediate response.

CCCS has also proposed measures to address the lessening of competition, such as removing exclusivity obligations on drivers who use Grab's ride-hailing platform as well as its exclusivity arrangements with taxi fleets.

The commission also proposed that Grab maintain its pre-transaction pricing algorithm and driver commission rates until competition is revived in the market.

CCCS has invited public feedback on the proposed remedies.

It said it may require the parties to unwind the transaction unless the feedback confirms that any of the proposed remedies, or any further remedies, are sufficient to address the competition concerns, and are implementable in practice.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Grab #Uber #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.