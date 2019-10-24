Sillod Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sillod Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sillod Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sillod constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Sillod is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sillod Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 75.37% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.06% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi won this seat by a margin of 13921 votes, which was 6.63% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 209887 votes.Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26753 votes. INC polled 178413 votes, 55% of the total votes polled.
