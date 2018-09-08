App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sidhu 'pleasing' Pak PM at cost of nation's interests: BJP

Sidhu claimed that Pakistan had decided to allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara just across the border

The BJP Saturday accused Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu of "pleasing" his "friend" Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan "at the cost" of the country's interests. "On one hand, Pakistan was offering to open Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims and on the other hand, its Army chief was threatening India of dire consequences," BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said in a statement here.

"Sidhu is pleasing his friend Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the cost of interests of his own country," Chugh alleged.

"It is highly unfortunate that Sidhu has been praising Prime Minister Imran Khan and thanking him over a proposal which has yet not been officially received by India," he said.

Notably, Sidhu Friday claimed that Pakistan had decided to allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara just across the border.

Sidhu is rubbing salt into the wounds of the families of soldiers who were martyred during ceasefire violations at the border, Chugh said while lashing out at the cricketer-turned-politician.

"It is strange to note that while Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa threatens India and Sidhu sees peace and harmony in his eyes. Sidhu, in fact, is acting as a spokesperson of Pakistan and undermining the dignity of an elected representative in a state of India," the BJP leader said.

"He has not only dealt a blow to the oath of secrecy he took as a minister in Punjab but is also undermining his duty as an Indian national," Chugh alleged.

The BJP leader said Pakistan had been assuring India of opening Kartarpur corridor but has never cared to keep its word.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was putting in his best efforts to get the corridor opened through proper diplomatic channels, he said.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 07:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

