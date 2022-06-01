English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

    Punjab police said on Wednesday that after bringing in convicted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, he will be examined soon. The killing was carried out by Bishnoi's gang, according to the authorities.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail (Image credit: Twitter)

    Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail (Image credit: Twitter)

    The Punjab police on Wednesday said it will question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after bringing him to the state in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. According to the police, Bishnoi's gang was behind the killing.

    At present, Bishnoi is in custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell in a case under the Arms Act and other sections related to assault on a public servant. Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

    Talking to reporters in Mansa on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said the police have got important leads and they are working on it. On whether Mansa police will bring Bishnoi on remand, the SSP said, "Definitely. We have information that the Delhi Police has taken the remand of Bishnoi. After that we will make him join the investigation in this case as per the law."

    Bishnoi, however, has filed a plea before the Delhi High Court, claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police. The court was scheduled to hear the petition on Wednesday. The plea has sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police.

    The Punjab Police has described Moosewala's murder as a case of an inter-gang rivalry. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility of the murder. SSP Toora further said the police have traced the route the criminals involved in the murder took. "From where they came, how they conducted a recce and how they escaped we have cleared this all," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

     

    He said different police teams, including the cyber cell, were involved in the investigation. "We have got important leads and we are working on that," he added. Referring to the murder, the SSP said it was the work of organised criminals and gangsters. He said two gangsters were brought here on production warrants from prisons. Referring to the murder, the SSP said it was the work of organised criminals and gangsters.

    One person has already been arrested in this case, he said. "They are being questioned," the SSP added. The police on Tuesday said they had arrested Manpreet Singh in the Moosewala murder case. Singh has been accused of supplying vehicles to the assailants who were involved in the killing.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Lawrence Bishnoi #Lawrence Bishnoi Gang #Punjab #Punjab Police #Sidhu Moosewala
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 04:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.