Shujaat Bukhari killing: Suspect who picked up the gun arrested

The police had narrowed down four suspects in the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot right outside his office on Thursday. The fourth suspect, who had picked up the gun has been identified and arrested on Friday. The police also recovered the gun from him.

As per a report by NDTV, the police had released photos of three bike-borne suspects on Thursday. On Friday, another photo was released of a man on the scene who pulled out one of the bodies from the car. Eventually, he picked up the pistol and left the scene. The man was identified as Zubair Qayoom and has been arrested today. According to the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, SP Pani, Zubai has been questioned about his presence at the crime scene and the presence of the pistol with him. However, he hasn’t given any convincing answers yet.

On Thursday, Shujaat Bukhari, the Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir, was shot right outside his office in Press Enclave. The police suspect that the killers are associated with the Pakistan-based terror outfit: Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to a report.

This was not the first time Bukhari’s life was endangered. 18 years ago, when he was a part of the ‘Track-2’ diplomacy between India and Pakistan, police had offered him protection since he was believed to be on the hit-list of some terrorist group. In 2006, an attempt was made on his life from close-range. Fortunately, the gunman’s pistol got locked and Bukhari fled the scene.

While the fourth suspect has been arrested, the identity of the three men who fled on the bike are still unknown. The police have appealed to the general public to help identify the suspects from the CCTV images.