Shrivardhan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shrivardhan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shrivardhan is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Raigad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 62.66% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.6% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Avdhoot Anil Tatkare won this seat by a margin of 77 votes, which was 0.05% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 151041 votes.