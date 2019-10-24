Shrivardhan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shrivardhan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shrivardhan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shrivardhan constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Shrivardhan is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Raigad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shrivardhan Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 62.66% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.6% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Avdhoot Anil Tatkare won this seat by a margin of 77 votes, which was 0.05% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 151041 votes.Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 10871 votes. NCP polled 138647 votes, 47.7% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
