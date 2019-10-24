Shrirampur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shrirampur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shrirampur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shrirampur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Shrirampur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shrirampur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 68.88% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.75% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble won this seat by a margin of 11484 votes, which was 6.29% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 182496 votes.Kamble Bhausaheb Malhari won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 20897 votes. INC polled 154262 votes, 38.78% of the total votes polled.
