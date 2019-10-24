Shrirampur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shrirampur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shrirampur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 68.88% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.75% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble won this seat by a margin of 11484 votes, which was 6.29% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 182496 votes.