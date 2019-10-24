Shrigonda Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shrigonda Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shrigonda is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shrigonda Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 73.74% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.73% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Rahul Kundlikrao won this seat by a margin of 13637 votes, which was 6.28% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 217309 votes.