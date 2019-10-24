Shrigonda Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shrigonda Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shrigonda Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shrigonda constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Shrigonda is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shrigonda Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 73.74% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.73% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Rahul Kundlikrao won this seat by a margin of 13637 votes, which was 6.28% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 217309 votes.Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 27445 votes. NCP polled 191208 votes, 42.06% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
