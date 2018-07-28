App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shootings leave 5 dead in Texas, including 3 at nursing home

The shooter was among those killed.

Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that included a nursing home in a Corpus Christi suburb. Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez says via Twitter that three people were killed yesterday following a shooting at the Retama Manor nursing home.

Two additional men were found dead in a home linked to that shooting.

Rodriguez says officers responded to the nursing home about 7 pm yesterday and found two men and a woman dead.

He says a phone call from family members prompted police to visit the residence of one of the nursing home victims, where two more men were found dead.

The shooter was among those killed.

Rodriguez said authorities believe the shootings are related but have not identified the victims or established a possible motive. (AP) RUP .
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 03:58 pm

