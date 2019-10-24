Shivajinagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shivajinagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shivajinagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shivajinagar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Shivajinagar is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 51.98% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.86% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Kale won this seat by a margin of 22047 votes, which was 14.84% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 148540 votes.Nimhan Vinayak Mahadev won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20530 votes. INC polled 129533 votes, 39.31% of the total votes polled.
