you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 105

Need 40 more seats to win

INC+ : 58

Need 87 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

INC : 20

Need 26 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 07:39 AM IST

Shivajinagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shivajinagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shivajinagar is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shivajinagar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 51.98% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.86% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Kale won this seat by a margin of 22047 votes, which was 14.84% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 148540 votes.

Nimhan Vinayak Mahadev won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20530 votes. INC polled 129533 votes, 39.31% of the total votes polled.


First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am

#Assembly Elections 2019 #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019

