Shivajinagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shivajinagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shivajinagar is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shivajinagar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 51.98% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.86% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Kale won this seat by a margin of 22047 votes, which was 14.84% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 148540 votes.

Nimhan Vinayak Mahadev won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20530 votes. INC polled 129533 votes, 39.31% of the total votes polled.