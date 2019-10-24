Shivadi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shivadi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shivadi is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shivadi Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 53.78% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 52.54% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajay Choudhari won this seat by a margin of 41909 votes, which was 28.49% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 147076 votes.