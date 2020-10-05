172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|shiv-sena-may-contest-30-40-seats-in-bihar-sanjay-raut-5926471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena may contest 30-40 seats in Bihar: Sanjay Raut

The Rajya Sabha member said a decision on the number of seats to be contested is expected to be taken in a day or of seats to be contested is expected to be taken in a day or two.

PTI

The Shiv Sena may contest 30 to 40 Assembly seats in Bihar, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on October 5.

The Rajya Sabha member said a decision on the number of seats to be contested is expected to be taken in a day or of seats to be contested is expected to be taken in a day or two. "Our people in Bihar want us to fight 50 seats. We are saying we should contest 30 to 40 seats," he told reporters.

Asked if the Shiv Sena will field a candidate against former Bihar director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey if he is in the poll arena, Raut quipped, "Keep watching." "I will go to Bihar. I will reply to this query when I reach Bihar," Raut said.

Close

Shiv Sena has been targeting Pandey since he sought CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. The Sena-NCP-Congress, partners in the MVA government in Maharashtra, have been critical of the former IPS officer over his remarks.

Pandey, while heading the Bihar Police force, had pitched for a CBI probe into Rajput's death case. He took voluntary retirement from service last month and joined the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

The Bihar Assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #Bihar #Bihar Election 2020 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.