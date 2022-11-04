Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar on November 4. The incident took place outside a temple in the city.

Amritsar police noted that Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. "He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died," Amritsar CP.

Police also added that the accused has been arrested and his weapons recovered.

Watch: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot at in Punjab's Amritsar.

The party leaders were protesting outside the temple and this is when someone from the crowd came and shot Suri, suggest reports.

Suri was reportedly on a hitlist and a huge amount of security was already provided to him. The crowd caught hold of the suspected attacker and he was later taken into custody by police.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and said that law and order has collapsed in Punjab. "Law and order collapsed in Punjab, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri injured in firing in Amritsar," he tweeted.