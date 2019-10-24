Shirur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shirur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shirur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shirur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Shirur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 69.64% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.28% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pacharne Baburao Kashinath won this seat by a margin of 10941 votes, which was 5.06% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 216224 votes.Ashok Raosaheb Pawar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 7567 votes. NCP polled 183280 votes, 29.43% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
