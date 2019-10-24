Shirur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shirur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shirur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shirur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 69.64% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.28% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pacharne Baburao Kashinath won this seat by a margin of 10941 votes, which was 5.06% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 216224 votes.