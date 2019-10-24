Shirpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shirpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shirpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shirpur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Shirpur is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Dhule district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shirpur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 66.4% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 58.02% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kashiram Vechan Pawara won this seat by a margin of 25201 votes, which was 12.83% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 196363 votes.Kashiram Vechan Pawara won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39813 votes. INC polled 155893 votes, 59.07% of the total votes polled.
