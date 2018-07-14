App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiromani Akali Dal urges Chandigarh UT Admin to rollback notification on helmets for women

SAD's senior vice president and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema argued that Sikh tenets forbid wearing of any cap or helmet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday urged the UT Chandigarh Administration to rollback its July 6 notification wherein helmets has been made compulsory for all women, except turbaned Sikh women.

Claiming that the Chandigarh administration's move has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community, SAD's senior vice president and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, "The Union Territory has absolutely no right to define or redefine the identity of a Sikh woman or to determine who is a Sikh woman in the eyes of law."

He argued that Sikh tenets forbid wearing of any cap or helmet.

"According to the tenets of Sikh religion, it is not necessary for a Sikh woman to wear a turban. This is entirely her choice. In Sikhism, the turban is compulsory only for men.

related news

"Almost 99.99 percent of Sikh women cover their heads with 'dupattas'. The exemption to Sikh women from wearing a helmet is applicable to all of them. But under the new notification, Sikh women have been denied their rights," he said.

According to a release by the SAD, Cheema said, "Their (Chandigarh administration's) action in this regard is absolutely dictatorial, ill-conceived and thoughtless. How can the UT administration assume the right to change the definition of a Sikh woman which has been well laid out in the 'Sikh Rehat Maryada'(tenets)?"

The former minister said the SAD would take up the issue with the UT Chandigarh Administration and request them to withdraw the notification.

"If needed, the party delegation will meet the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister as well as National Commission for Minorities on this extremely sensitive religious issue," Cheema said.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 04:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.