Shirol Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shirol Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shirol is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 78.4% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 73.9% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patil Ulhas Sambhaji won this seat by a margin of 20033 votes, which was 8.85% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 226276 votes.

Appasaheb Alias Satgonda Revgonda Patil won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SWP candidate by a margin of 16446 votes. INC polled 188507 votes, 45.59% of the total votes polled.