    Shinzo Abe's assassination, Boris Johnson's impending exit: World news this week in cartoons

    Our selection of the best editorial cartoons this week.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 09, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8.

    Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated at an election event in Nara city on July 8, sending shockwaves around the world. Global leaders and citizens came together to mourn the veteran leader and express outrage over his killing.

    The attacker, a man in his 40s, is believed to have killed Shinzo Abe because of a belief that he had ties to an unidentified organisation, against which he held a grudge.

    Meanwhile in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, barely clinging on to power in the aftermath of multiple scandals, announced that he will step down from his position. However, Johnson will continue as caretaker PM till his successor his appointed.

    The United States saw another shooting -- this time at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb. Seven people were killed in the attack.

    See how these big news events were captured in editorial cartoons.

    Paresh Nath

    New Delhi-based cartoonist Paresh Nath remembered Abe's efforts to pull  the Japanese economy out of a slump.

    EP Unny

    The renowned political cartoonist from Kerala lamented how in a country recognised for drawing sketches, someone drew a gun.

    Maarten Wolterink

    The Dutch cartoonist made a poignant sketch of a country grieving the death of an iconic leader.


    The Spectator

    The magazine put out a caricature of the contenders for the British prime minister's post.

    Peter Brookes

    The Times cartoonist makes a clever reference to the controversy involving Johnson using taxpayers' money to get an opulent  makeovers for his Downing Street flat.






     Mike Luckovich 


     Luckovich's cartoon captures the anxieties of living in a country plagued  by gun violence.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #editorial cartoons #Shinzo Abe
    first published: Jul 9, 2022 03:28 pm
