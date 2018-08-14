App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shimla receives highest rains in August in 117 years: MeT

The second highest showers were witnessed, with 172.6 mm rains recorded in 24 hours as per the data recorded at 8.30 am on August 13, Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shimla, which had experienced a particularly parched summer this year, today witnessed the highest rainfall for August in 117 years, the weather office said. According to the Meteorological (MeT) department data, 277 mm rainfall was recorded in a day in August, 1901.

The second highest showers were witnessed, with 172.6 mm rains recorded in 24 hours as per the data recorded at 8.30 am on August 13, Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Besides, Himachal Pradesh witnessed 73.8 mm rainfall on August 13, the highest in seven years. The earlier highest for the same day was recorded at 75 mm in 2011, he added.

In the entire state, 73.8 mm rainfall was recorded at 8.30 am in 24 hours which is five times more than normal for this day, he added. Except for districts of Lahaul and Spiti, all other eleven districts recorded excessive rainfall, he said.

According to data recorded at 8.30 am on Monday, the highest rainfall at 307 mm in the state was recorded in Sujanpur Tira.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India #Shimla

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.