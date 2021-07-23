Shilpa Shetty grilled by Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with husband Raj Kundra’s pornography racket

So far, the Mumbai Police has named Raj Kundra as the 'key conspirator' in the case involving the creation and publishing of pornographic videos via the 'Hotshots' app. [File image of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty]

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was reportedly grilled by the property cell unit of the Mumbai crime branch in connection with her husband Raj Kundra’s pornography racket on July 23.

The team had reached Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Juhu residence earlier on July 23.

News18 reported that the Mumbai Crime Branch has plans to probe Shilpa Shetty’s bank accounts also to check if financial proceeds from subscriptions to the HotShots application were routed through her accounts.

Raj Kundra (45) was arrested on July 19 over his involvement in producing pornographic films and publishing them via apps.

According to the Mumbai police, Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of an app and its contents. Since his arrest, three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were “forced to act in pornographic movies”.

According to the police, the accused persons took advantage of struggling models, actors, and other workers and made them work in these movies.