MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Shift public transport vehicles in NCR to CNG: Delhi to neighbouring states

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said extension should not be given to thermal power plants in NCR that are operating without emission control devices.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
Source: ANI

Source: ANI

Delhi has suggested its surrounding states to shift their public transport vehicles in the National Capital Region to CNG and adopt a policy to promote electric vehicles, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

It has also urged the neighbouring states to ban firecrackers to tackle pollution.

Rai made the suggestions during an online meeting of NCR states convened by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Delhi has suggested that neighbouring states shift their public transport vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR) to CNG and adopt an electric vehicle policy, Rai told a press conference after the meeting.

He said extension should not be given to thermal power plants in NCR that are operating without emission control devices.

Close

The minister said he also urged the neighbouring states to spray bio-decomposer on paddy straw as an "emergency measure" to prevent stubble burning.

If they don't do it, Delhi and the entire north India will have to bear the brunt of stubble burning this year too, he said.

"We have also suggested that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh constitute a task force for pollution hotspots in their areas surrounding Delhi for ground visits and focused work,” he said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #environment #Gopal Rai #India
first published: Sep 23, 2021 02:08 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.