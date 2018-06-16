Sheila Dikshit terms Arvind Kejriwal's protest as an 'excuse to not work'

New Delhi which is wrapped in a thick blanket of haze and dust is also bearing the protest by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit has called his protest an 'excuse to not work'.

Chief Minister Kejriwal along with his three ministers - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai - parked themselves at the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s home for the last five days and are sitting on a 'dharna'. When asked for her opinion on this matter at a press meet in New Delhi, Sheila Dikshit said citizens of Delhi are suffering because of his 'confrontational politics'. She added that Kejriwal was not at all conscious of his constitutional duties.

As per an NDTV report , Dikshit said she failed to understand what the fight was all about and strongly believed that the 'dharna' made no sense as it is not a solution to any demand. "Disagreements between the Lt Governor and the chief minister can be easily sorted out with mutual and peaceful discussions," she said.

The Congress veteran remarked that Kejriwal's demand for full statehood for Delhi is not possible because the latter is a Union Territory. She said that even Congress had raised a similar demand when in power but soon realised that it was unfeasible as "Delhi is the national capital. The Centre wasn't ready to relinquish charge of the land and police to the Delhi government as the constitution had to be changed for it. The Congress party very well understood this situation and did not politicise it."