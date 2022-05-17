Shark Tank India judge’s advice to up-and-coming entrepreneurs

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, who was one of the judges on start-up reality show Shark Tank India, believes aspiring entrepreneurs should not give up when faced with setbacks.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Alagh said she had observed up-and-coming businesspersons become confused, heartbroken and frustrated when the results of all their hard work did not align with what they expected.

The Mamaearth boss said progress is not a linear path. “Even the tiniest of improvements, when applied consistently, realise their moment of breakthrough,” she added in her post. “So don’t give up. It takes vision to stay consistent till you achieve your desired result.”

She quoted from American author James Clear’s best-selling book Atomic Habits. “You should be far more concerned with your current trajectory than with your current results,” Alagh wrote.

Alagh and six other business bosses -- Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat – assessed business ideas of aspiring entrepreneurs on Shark Tank India to decide if they wanted to invest in them.

The show’s first season was a huge hit. It is set to return to television for the second time.

Ghazal Alagh’s hair and skincare company Mamaearth, which she founded along with her husband Varun Alagh in 2016, is one the most popular new-age consumer brands in India. It offers customers a host of natural and toxin free products –-- ranging from face masks to baby wipes and lotions.