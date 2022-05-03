Shanghai man put inside body bag found alive in horrifying video

A horrifying video has emerged from China, showing medical workers realising that a man put in a body bag is actually alive.
The video is reportedly from Shanghai, a city overwhelmed with a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The clip showed workers recoiling as they discovered the man, an elderly resident of a care home, alive. He was then pulled out of a mortuary van and taken back to the facility.
An onlooker, who apparently filmed the video, was heard criticising the facility.
"The nursing home is such a mess," the man said, according to a translation provided by CNN. "They sent a living person on a hearse and said they were dead. The undertaker staff said they were still moving ... It is irresponsible, really irresponsible."
The video was widely shared on social media, triggering anger towards the state of medical facilities in the city.
The head of the nursing home where the man was admitted has been removed, CNN reported.
Most of the residents in Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, have been shut inside their homes for weeks, many without access to medicines and food.
There has much attention on the heavy-handedness of officials, who have reportedly forcibly taken COVID-positive people to quarantine facilities.
China is pursuing a strategy of "zero-Covid at the community level" -- meaning stopping any transmission outside of quarantine facilities, news agency AFP reported.
"When they (officials) face strong pressure from above to achieve zero-Covid targets, these heavy-handed, excessive measures become more likely," an expert told AFP. "Moving negative people (to facilities) could be considered a pre-emptive strategy, with the expectation that more positive cases may be found if they stay there."
