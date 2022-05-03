Shanghai man put inside body bag found alive in horrifying video

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @fangshimin)

A horrifying video has emerged from China, showing medical workers realising that a man put in a body bag is actually alive.

The video is reportedly from Shanghai, a city overwhelmed with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The clip showed workers recoiling as they discovered the man, an elderly resident of a care home, alive. He was then pulled out of a mortuary van and taken back to the facility.



A senior citizen was mistaken for dead by staff at an elderly care centre and sent to the morgue. He has since been taken back to the hospital and is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/35vCaExLFa

— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) May 2, 2022

An onlooker, who apparently filmed the video, was heard criticising the facility.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The nursing home is such a mess," the man said, according to a translation provided by CNN. "They sent a living person on a hearse and said they were dead. The undertaker staff said they were still moving ... It is irresponsible, really irresponsible."

The video was widely shared on social media, triggering anger towards the state of medical facilities in the city.

The head of the nursing home where the man was admitted has been removed, CNN reported.

Most of the residents in Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, have been shut inside their homes for weeks, many without access to medicines and food.

There has much attention on the heavy-handedness of officials, who have reportedly forcibly taken COVID-positive people to quarantine facilities.

China is pursuing a strategy of "zero-Covid at the community level" -- meaning stopping any transmission outside of quarantine facilities, news agency AFP reported.

"When they (officials) face strong pressure from above to achieve zero-Covid targets, these heavy-handed, excessive measures become more likely," an expert told AFP. "Moving negative people (to facilities) could be considered a pre-emptive strategy, with the expectation that more positive cases may be found if they stay there."

(With inputs from AFP)





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes