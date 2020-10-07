SC on Shaheen Bagh Case: Public spaces can't be occupied in this manner indefinitely​

The protest that began on December 14, 2019 had to end on March 24, 2020 in the wake of Coronavirus-imposed nationwide lockdown. But the Court continued to hear the parties on the larger issue of the right to protest in public places
"Dissent and democracy go hand in hand but protests must be carried out in designated area," livelaw.in quoted Justice Kaul.
The top court said was hearing a bunch of petitions concerning the road blockade at Shaheen Bagh by protesters, mostly women, opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The court said that the administration should not hide behind court orders while carrying out its functions.
“In what manner the administration should act is their responsibility and should not hide behind court orders to carry out administrative function,” it said.
The Court said it had taken into account various judgments by parties including regulation on demonstrations.“Shaheen Bagh produced no solution. On account of pandemic, in a sense the area was removed,” it said.
The Court said that since we live in an age of technology, the “development and social media often sees parallel conversations with no constructive outcome.”
“Social media channels often fraught with danger lead to highly polarising environment and this is what was witnessed in Shaheen bagh. Started out as a protest and caused inconvenience to commuters,” it said.