    Shah Rukh Khan’s note for daughter Suhana on acting debut: ‘Road to people's hearts is unending' 

    Suhana Khan will make her acting debut with ‘The Archies’ -- Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of Archie comics.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 14, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
    Be kind and giving as an actor, superstar Shah Rukh Khan told his daughter Suhana. (Image credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Facebook)

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is following in his footsteps. As the first look of her debut film, The Archies, dropped on May 14, the actor penned a heartfelt note to her about being an artiste.

    Shah Rukh Khan advised his daughter to be “kind and giving” as an actor. “Remember Suhana, you are never going to be perfect but being your self is the closest to that,” the actor tweeted.

     

    The star added that the applause actors earn is not theirs to keep. “The part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you,” he added. “You have come a long way baby but the road to people’s heart is unending stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be light .... camera and action!”

    Khan signed himself as “another actor” while ending the note.

     

    Read here: First look of 'The Archies', starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, is out

     

    The project that Suhana Khan is starring in is an adaptation of Archie comics. Khan recalled a time when he used to rent the comics for 25 paise per day.

    “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible,” he said. “Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions.”

    The Archies is also the debut movie of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. The film will release on Netflix in 2023.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #movies #Shah Rukh Khan #Suhana Khan
    first published: May 14, 2022 03:27 pm
