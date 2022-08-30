Shah Faesal, former IAS officer from J&K, appointed Deputy Secretary at Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal, former IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir, who quit his service in 2019 to float his own political party in the state and then also quit politics later, has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture for four years, according to a government notification issued on August 30.

"Shri Shah Faesal, IAS who was recommended for Central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the M/o Culture, Delhi under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier. He may kindly be relieved of his duties immediately with instructions to take up his new assignment in the M/o Culture," stated the government notification.

Earlier in April this year, Faesal had rejoined his government service. In a series of tweets, he spoke about his idealism letting him down in 2019 when he resigned from the government service to join politics.

''8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down,'' he had said.

Faesal, who had topped the UPSC examination in 2009, resigned from the service in January 2019.

He floated his own political party -- Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement -- in March that year and had plans to contest the assembly elections which were to be held.

He was arrested in the wake of the Abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories on August 5, 2019.

However, after his release, Faesal gave up on politics and started dropping hints of making a comeback to the government service.

He has been an ardent supporter, on social media, of the present BJP government's policies. He has been often sharing speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on his Twitter handle.

