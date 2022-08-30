English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Shah Faesal, former IAS officer from J&K, appointed Deputy Secretary at Ministry of Culture

    Faelsal, who had quit the civil service in 2019 to float his own political party in the state and then also quit politics later, has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture for four years

    Moneycontrol News
    August 30, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

    Shah Faesal, former IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir, who quit his service in 2019 to float his own political party in the state and then also quit politics later, has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture for four years, according to a government notification issued on August 30.

    "Shri Shah Faesal, IAS who was recommended for Central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the M/o Culture, Delhi under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier. He may kindly be relieved of his duties immediately with instructions to take up his new assignment in the M/o Culture," stated the government notification.

    Earlier in April this year, Faesal had rejoined his government service. In a series of tweets, he spoke about his idealism letting him down in 2019 when he resigned from the government service to join politics.

    ''8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down,'' he had said.

    Faesal, who had topped the UPSC examination in 2009, resigned from the service in January 2019.

    Close

    Related stories

    He floated his own political party -- Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement -- in March that year and had plans to contest the assembly elections which were to be held.

    He was arrested in the wake of the Abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories on August 5, 2019.

    However, after his release, Faesal gave up on politics and started dropping hints of making a comeback to the government service.

    He has been an ardent supporter, on social media, of the present BJP government's policies. He has been often sharing speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on his Twitter handle.

    (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Shah Faesal
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 10:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.