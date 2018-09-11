App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sewer deaths: Delhi BJP chief demands registration of case against CM

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal was "responsible" for the deaths and demanded that the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis ensure that a case of "murder" was registered against him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP's Delhi unit mounted attack on the ruling AAP on Tuesday over the deaths of five labourers while cleaning sewer in Moti Nagar, and demanded registration of "murder case" against the guilty.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, accompanied by National Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairman Manhar Jhala and vice chairman Hansraj Hans, visited DLF Green Apartments in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area where the labourers died while cleaning a septic tank on Sunday.

A Delhi BJP statement quoted Jhala and Hans as having said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman and chief executive officer will be summoned by the Commission in the matter. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the DJB chairman.

However, DJB vice chairman Dinesh Mohania in a statement denied the involvement of the agency in the "tragic" incident.

related news

"It was a very tragic accident, but as the vice chairperson of the DJB I want to clear that neither the sewer line in Capital Green nor the STP (sewage treatment plant) is of DJB. Both are owned by DLF. DLF only holds the responsibility of its maintenance. The permission for the construction of this STP was given by MCD (civic body)," he said.

Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal was "responsible" for the deaths and demanded that the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis ensure that a case of "murder" was registered against him.

"The deaths of five sanitation workers should not be treated as an accident. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for their death," he said.

The Scheduled Caste Morcha of the Delhi BJP held a demonstration near Kejriwal's official residence here against the deaths.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 10:35 pm

