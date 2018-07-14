App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Several missing as boat capsizes in Andhra Pradesh river

At least 10 out of the 40 people travelling in the boat are said to have been rescued by locals while efforts were on to trace the others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Several people are missing after a country boat capsized in the Gautami river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday afternoon.

More than 40 people, mostly students, were said to be travelling in the boat, state Disaster Management Department sources said.

Rescue teams belonging to the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have rushed to the spot.

At least 10 people are said to have been rescued by locals while efforts were on to trace the others.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed district officials to step up rescue operations, sources said.

The Gautami river is a tributary of the Godavari.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 06:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

