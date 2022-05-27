English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Seven soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Tuktuk sector in Ladakh

    A party of 26 soldiers was moving in the vehicle from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif, the officials said.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
    Ladakh. | Representative image

    Ladakh. | Representative image

    Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others were injured in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.

    The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise, they said.

    Officials said the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river.

    As many as 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

    "Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured," said an official.

    Close

    The officials said the vehicle fell into the Shyok river to a depth of approximately 50 to 60 feet from the road.

    "A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif. At around 9 am, 25km from Thoise, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river," the official cited above said.

    All the injured were initially taken to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur.

    Hours later, all 19 injured personnel have been shifted to Chandimandir in the Panchkula district of Haryana.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Ladakh
    first published: May 27, 2022 05:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.