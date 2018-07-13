App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setback for theatre industry as Maharashtra govt allows outside food in multiplexes

Multiplex chains have seen a steady increase in contribution from F&B in overall revenues over the years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Q3. In 2004 the Hollywood Reporter placed them on number 27 in a survey titled ‘Biggest Film Distribution Houses in the world’. It is India's biggest production company as of 2006. Identify the company.
Q3. In 2004 the Hollywood Reporter placed them on number 27 in a survey titled ‘Biggest Film Distribution Houses in the world’. It is India's biggest production company as of 2006. Identify the company.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multiplexes in Maharashtra will now have to allow outside food in theatres. This is after the Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Ravindra Chavan Friday told the legislative assembly there is no ban on people carrying outside food to multiplexes. If multiplex authorities prohibit it they could face action, he added.

The exorbitant charges for food and drinks at multiplexes has been a contentious issue. After multiple complaints, the Bombay high court had earlier this year, said that food and beverage prices in theatres should be regulated.

However, what may come as a relief to moviegoers can put a lot of pressure on the theatre industry that gets a significant share of profits from this segment.

In a Moneycontrol report Rahul Puri, Mukta Arts, MD, had said F&B segment is very large and ranges between 25-30 percent of the industry and it is more important when it comes to profits. And this move will impact a significant share of the movie business.

related news

Multiplex chains have seen a steady increase in contribution from F&B in overall revenues over the years, said a 2017 FICCI-KPMG report. To increase growth in this high margin revenue stream, these chains have expanded their F&B menu, introduced live kitchen counters, increased point of sales distribution all over cinema and used technology in the F&B process.

While multiplexes are striving to improve their F&B revenues, the Maharashtra government’s judgment may be a dampener.

The share price of PVR, Mukta Arts and Inox Leisure fell 8-14 percent intraday on Friday following this news.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Entertainment

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.