Service exports over 90% during COVID lockdown, India met all its global commitments: Piyush Goyal

India's services export were over 90 percent, Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal said at the 4th India Energy Forum CERAWeek on October 27.

Goyal added that India fulfilled every single service commitment to companies around the world even through the lockdown. "The government and private sector worked together to ensure uninterrupted supply of services," an ANI report quoted the minister as saying.

Touching on the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Goyal said, "Today, we have a complete mapping of oxygen availability, demand, and supply. We are now moving back to normalcy. India has one of the lowest mortality rates and the fastest recovery rates in the world."

On the matter of foreign direct investment (FDI), Goyal said, "Now, we are addressing the issues of quality and affordability. We are also studying all the laws in various sectors for Ease of Doing Business and to make the process of getting a licence easier and quicker."

Goyal said the country is looking to open in a larger manner, with reforms around agriculture and labour being major steps in that direction.

Speaking at the same event, Finance Minsister Nirmala Sitharaman said there were visible signs of revival in the economy, but GDP growth may be in the negative zone or near zero in FY21. "The recent data indicates a revival in the economy, with PMI number being the highest since 2012."

The Indian economy had been slowing even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. India's quarterly growth rate has been receding sequentially since Q4 FY18. It recorded a GDP growth of 4.2 percent in FY20.