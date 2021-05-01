Serum Institute plans to start vaccine production outside India

Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla (Image: Twitter/@adarpoonawalla)

The Serum Institute of India, which manufactures the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, is planning to start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments, its chief executive officer told The Times.

"There's going to be an announcement in the next few days," Adar Poonawalla was quoted as saying by the newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

Poonawalla said last week that the Serum Institute would be able to raise its monthly output to 100 million doses by July, later than a previous timeline of end-May. Several states in India have run out of vaccines against COVID-19. read more

He hoped to increase the Serum Institute's production capacity from 2.5 billion to 3 billion doses a year within six months, the Times reported, adding that he flew to London before Britain banned travellers from India eight days ago.