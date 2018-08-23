App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Senior US State Dept official to visit India for strategic talks

Manisha Singh, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs, will travel to Tokyo, Manila, Singapore, and Mumbai from August 26 to September 5.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A senior State Department official will travel to India next month as part of her four-nation tour focussing on the Trump administration's trade and security strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. Manisha Singh, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs, will travel to Tokyo, Manila, Singapore, and Mumbai from August 26 to September 5.

Singh, 46, who was born in Uttar Pradesh, was last year nominated by President Donald Trump to the key administration position in the State Department, making her in charge of economic diplomacy.

A State Department statement said that during her travel, Singh will share the administration's strategy for ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including the recent launch of new infrastructure and digital economy initiatives.

Singh will meet with US companies and government officials in all the four countries to talk about steps the Trump administration is taking to support fair trade and free markets, women's economic empowerment, and economic growth and security.

In Mumbai, she will also participate in a panel at the US-India Business Council's 43rd Annual General Meeting and Ideas Summit.

Singh's visit to India comes a day before Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis' visit to New Delhi for the 2+2 dialogue on September 6.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.