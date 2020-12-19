MARKET NEWS

Senior RSS ideologue Madhav Govind Vaidya passes away at 97

Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told news agency PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 pm.

December 19, 2020 / 05:24 PM IST
RSS veteran dies at 97. ANI

Senior RSS ideologue and the first spokesperson of the organization Madhav Govind Vaidya died on December 19 afternoon, his family said. He was 97.

"He had contracted coronavirus but recovered from the infection," Vishnu Vaidya said, adding that his health had deteriorated suddenly on December 18.
