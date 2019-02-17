Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Senior Delhi Congress leaders vying for LS seats as prospects of alliance with AAP fade

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit said a number of applications from party leaders have been received but added the ticket distribution will be decided based on their "winnability".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With the prospects of an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nearly over, several senior Delhi Congress leaders have emerged as contenders for the seven seats in the national capital for the coming Lok Sabha election.

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit said a number of applications from party leaders have been received but added the ticket distribution will be decided based on their "winnability".

Former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken is focusing his strength on New Delhi Lok Sabha seat by holding meetings with local leaders and workers, Congress insiders say.

Maken, a two-time MP from the seat in 2004 and 2009, was defeated by BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi in 2014 elections.

related news

Former MP Mahabal Mishra is eyeing West Delhi constituency but the Congress may field a Jat candidate, possibly Yoganand Shastri, from the seat, they say.

"On almost all seven Lok Sabha seats, several senior leaders are staking claims as it is almost clear that Congress will not ally with AAP for the coming election," a senior Delhi Congress leader said.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the Congress has "more or less" refused an alliance with his party for the general election. He, however, had added his party was "eager" for a tie-up with Congress in the national capital to avoid a three-cornered contest involving the BJP.

The same day when Kejriwal said this, Sharmistha Mukherjee resigned as chief spokesperson of the Congress's Delhi unit, expressing her desire to contest the Lok Sabha election.

"If given a ticket by the party I will contest the Lok Sabha election. I will apply for ticket," she said, without revealing her preferred choice of seat.

But the Congress leader said she is a probable from Chandni Chowk constituency.

Former Union minister Kapil Sibal, former deputy speaker of Delhi Assembly Shoaib Iqbal and Haroon Yusuf are other contenders from Chandni Chowk, he said.

Congress insiders say either Kirti Azad or Shatrughan Sinha, both of who are looking for a new home after differences with top BJP leaders, may be fielded from North East Delhi constituency, currently held by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

They claimed Sinha is also in touch with the Congress "high-command" for his political shift.

Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad is also a contender from the seat, which has a sizeable number of minorities, they said, adding that former Delhi minister JP Agarwal is another probable from there.

"From South Delhi, former MP from the seat Ramesh Kumar may be considered but the party could look for others like Yoganand Shastri and Chatar Singh, as Kumar is the brother of anti-Sikh riot case convict Sajjan Kumar," the Congress leader said.

A K Walia and Arvinder Singh Lovely, ministers in the Sheila Dikshit government, are vying for party ticket from East Delhi seat. Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit is also a probable from there, the leaders said.

Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia, minister in Sheila Dikshit government Rajkumar Chauhan, and district president Surender Kumar are in race from North West (reserved) seat, they added.

The election committee of the Delhi Congress will meet on Monday to discuss the applications filed by the party leaders.

After that, the Delhi Congress unit is expected to forward a screened list of possible candidates to the national leadership for final selection.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 07:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.