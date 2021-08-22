MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Senior BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur

The post of the governor had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla earlier this month.

PTI
August 22, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
La Ganesan appointed as the Governor of Manipur. (Image: Twitter/@VMBJP)

Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La. Ganesan was on Sunday appointed as the new governor of Manipur.

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Ganesan will be the new "Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".

Heptulla had demitted office on August 10 and on the same day the charge was given to Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #La. Ganesan #Manipur
first published: Aug 22, 2021 01:10 pm

