App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Selection committee appoints Rishi Kumar Shukla as new CBI chief

Shukla, a 1983-batch officer, is also the former Director General of Police for Madhya Pradesh .

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

A high-powered selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Rishi Kumar Shukla, as the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Shukla, a 1983-batch officer, is also the former Director General of Police for Madhya Pradesh .

Apart from the Prime Minister, the committee also included Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

related news

The move comes nearly two weeks after Alok Verma was ousted as the director of the investigation agency by a committee led by Modi.

The other members of the committee were Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice A K Sikri, who was nominated by the CJI to represent him.

Verma was ousted by a 2:1 majority. PM Modi voted against Verma, while Kharge wanted the ousted CBI boss to continue. Having the deciding vote, Justice Sikri found the CBI chief's continuance "detrimental to institutional integrity".

Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim director of CBI till the appointment of a new director or until further orders.

Verma was named as the Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards – a less significant portfolio.

Verma did not accept the offer and wrote to the government, saying he should be considered as deemed superannuated as he has completed 60 year age of superannuation. He had taken over as the CBI chief on February 1, 2017 for a fixed two-year tenure.

With PTI inputs. 
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.