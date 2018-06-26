Security stepped up for Amarnath Yatra after reports of infiltration from PoK

Security has been stepped up ahead of Amarnath Yatra, which commences on June 28, after reports from Indian intelligence agencies suggested that some terrorists had sneaked into the Valley. They are estimated to be 20 militants who might carry out terror attacks on Amarnath.

“There is a higher level of threat perception to Amarnath Yatra this year. There are terror groups working alone as well as terror groups like Lashkar, Hizb and Jaish. Security forces are working hard to fend off any attacks,” said CRPF IG Ravideep Sahi.

A year ago, a bus of Amarnath yatris was attacked on the Srinagar-Jammu route near Khanabal. Ten devotees were killed while 18 were injured. In August 2001, there was a terrorist attack in the Sheshnag area close to the holy cave of Amarnath. The attack killed 13 people while in 2000, 30 people were killed in Pahalgam area.

As per a report, Amarnath shrine is visited by more than three lakh pilgrims every year and all necessary steps are taken to provide facilities to them by the administration.

Security measures include 24/7 helpline, additional CCTV cameras, dog squads, bulletproof bunkers, quick reaction teams and 10-15 drones to monitor yatris. The movement of pilgrims will also be tracked using satellites.